HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Hit With Class Action Over Defective MacBook Screens

Apple Hit With Class Action Over Defective MacBook Screens

By | 16 Sep 2021

A class action suit filed in California this week claims that M1 MacBook models are shipping with a hidden defect that causes the screens to easily become cracked and dead spots to appear on the display.

The suit accuses Apple of violating a number of consumer protection, warranty, and false advertising laws.

“These problems often develop while the Class Laptops are closed; many Class Laptop owners have reported that they first observed cracking and/or display malfunction when opening their devices from a closed position,” the suit claims.

“Others report that their screens cracked as they adjusted the screen’s viewing angle in an ordinary manner,” the lawsuit reads. “A reasonable consumer would not expect such activity to damage their device, let alone cause an obscured display and/or a screen crack that impairs its functionality.”

The suit claims Apple “concealed, failed to disclose, or carried out deceptive marketing practices” to cover the issue, and conversely advertised the durability of the MacBooks.

The lawsuit seeks damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, and an admission from Apple that the MacBook screens are faulty.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
FTC Clamps Down On Big Tech Acquisitions
COMMENT: New iPhone, Harvey Norman Vs JB Hi Fi, Apple Vs Retailers
Apple Adds New Options To Fitness+
USB-C Comes To New iPad Mini, Basic iPad Gets Faster
Apple Fires Employee Claiming Leak, She Files Multiple Suits
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Wesfarmers Set To Buy Priceline Owner After Higher Bid Approved
Industry Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
100″ Pro Sony TV Now Available For Home Installation
Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
FTC Clamps Down On Big Tech Acquisitions
Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
Samsung Starts Mass Production On 90Hz OLED Notebook Displays
Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
Sonos Ups The Soundbar Game With Next-Gen Beam
Latest News Sound
/
September 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Wesfarmers Set To Buy Priceline Owner After Higher Bid Approved
Industry Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Wesfarmers’ bid to take over Priceline owner Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API) has taken a step forward, with the API Board...
Read More