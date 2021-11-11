HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Nine’s Streaming Viewers Up 59%: “The Future Of Our Business”

By | 11 Nov 2021

Channel Nine’s streaming service 9Now has reported growth of 59 per cent this year, with Chairman Peter Costello calling streaming “a big part of media’s future.”

Speaking at Nine’s Annual General Meeting this morning, Costello noted: “We have growing assets in streaming, which will be a big part of media’s future, and key investments in marketplaces, another area of growth opportunity for us, especially when coupled with our unique, wholly-owned suite of media assets.

“Our competitive position continues to improve, driven by our premium content, and underpinned by our proprietary platforms.”

9Now accounts for 14 per cent of its total viewing audience for any given program, capturing 18 per cent of its 25-54 demographic.

“This is the future of our business,” Costello declared.

“Taking our premium content into the digital world, ensuring we can capture audiences and advertisers alike across all available distribution platforms.”

