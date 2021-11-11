It seems the only sector not excited by Netflix bringing gaming into their platform are Apple, with the tech giant’s strict policies stopping the service from integrating games into their dedicated app, instead making them provide each game for individual download on the iOS App Store.

Netflix started the rollout of their gaming service on Android last week, with word the iOS version was “on its way”. But now Apple are saying that instead of simply putting everything through the Netflix app, each game – of which there are currently five – needs its own app.

These guidelines preventing third-party apps from hosting games have already caused controversy with services such as Google’s Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud and Nvidia’s GeForce NOW.

Apple introduced rules last year preventing rivals from creating unified gaming hubs where it’s easy to browse and play titles, as you do with viewing entertainment on Netflix.

If Netflix want to make their burgeoning gaming empire easily accessible in one simple app on iOS they will have to find a way to work with Apple around this.

As one expert says, this leaves, “The ultimate success of Netflix’s service in the hands of Apple, a longtime partner but also a growing rival.”