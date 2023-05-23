Nine Entertainment has locked in a broadcast deal with Paralympics Australia for next year’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This follows a $305 million deal the network struck with the International Olympic Committee to air all Summer and Winter Olympic Games up to and including Brisbane 2032.

The International Paralympics Committee and the International Olympic Committee are separate entities who negotiate rights separately.

Paralympics Australia CEO Catherine Clark announced the deal this morning, but didn’t give a dollar amount.

“This is the most significant media rights deal we’ve done in the history of the Australian Paralympic movement,” Clark said.

“Financial terms are one thing but for us, it’s about incredible athletic performances and achievements. That’s what we’re excited about.”

Nine CEO Mike Sneesby said: “It is a privilege to be able to broadcast the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“We look forward to building our relationship with Paralympics Australia and ensuring the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are accessible across more platforms than ever before,” Sneesby said.

Nine will be placing some of the Games behind its Stan Sport paywall.