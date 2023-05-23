Aussie Broadband has appointed former Deloitte Consulting strategist Anna Clive as its first-ever chief information officer.

Clive comes from Australian blockchain start-up BTC Markets, where she was the company’s chief operating officer for eighteen months.

At Aussie, she will have “oversight across Aussie Broadband’s enterprise, strategic projects and software teams,” according to a spokesperson for the telco.

“Anna will be part of our executive suite and will report into our managing director Phillip Britt, working alongside our chief technology officer John Reisinger and the rest of our executive leadership team to help chart Aussie into a new phase of growth.”

Clive said of her posting: “It is an honour to be part of Australia’s most trusted telco and to be leading such a strong and capable team.”