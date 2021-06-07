HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Next iPad Pro To Have Wireless Charging: Reports

By | 7 Jun 2021
Wireless charging may finally be coming to the iPad, with Apple reportedly working on including it in next year’s iPad Pro.

Sources reported in Bloomberg indicate that the next iPad Pro – to release in 2022 – will switch from an aluminium to a glass back for the first time, in order to enable wireless charging; this may incorporate MagSafe charging as implemented on last year’s iPhone 12.

Apple is also reportedly working on reverse wireless charging, which would allow gadgets like AirPods to be charged using an iPhone’s inductive capability; rival Samsung has included this feature on its flagship Galaxy S phones since 2019’s S10 series.

Alongside the iPad Pro, Apple is also tipped to be working on a new iPad Mini, to release later this year and planned to have narrower screen borders; the manufacturer may also ditch its home button.

Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to kick off early tomorrow morning Sydney time, is expected to include big software updates for iPhone and iPad, as well as updates to Apple Watch, Apple TV, and macOS. Bloomberg reports that this will include the addition of widgets to iPad, bringing the tablet platform in line with its Android competition.

About Post Author
