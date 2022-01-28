With working remotely a regular part of life now, Western Digital’s latest flash innovation is set to help things roll smoother.

At least 70 per cent of digitally-enabled small or medium sized businesses are operating under a hybrid work/remote model, so there are new pressures on owners, staff and IT consultants as they process situations like visualisation, collaborative editing and intensive database workloads.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is one of the most widely used methods for accessing, sharing and protecting data or applications across the network. That’s where Western Digital’s new WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD comes into play.

The high-endurance, fast caching solution accelerates NAS performance for SMB customers.

“SMBs need robust systems that are efficient and intuitive to manage, and in many cases they need some sort of infrastructure on-premises,” says Eric Spanneut of Western Digital.

“A NAS solution can benefit SMBs of all sizes, providing the performance, capacity and reliability they need. For more advanced and performance-intensive applications, however, the NAS system will need a boost.

“Our new WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD is the perfect caching solution to complement our WD Red HDDs in a high-capacity NAS environment.”

Powerful and convenient, the WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD is engineered to support 24/7 NAS environments and always-on applications reliably with excellent endurance.

The slim “gum stick” design slips right into the the NVMe-ready M.2 slot in many leading NAS enclosures, and its fast system response and I/O performance are great for multi-user, multi application environments.

The WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD delivers up to 3420 MB/s performance and more than five times the sequential read capability of SATA drives.

It’s optimised for 24/7 workload environments and offers high readability to handle the constant caching of read and rewrite cycles.

Available in 250GB up to 4TB, pricing starts at $99 and it features a five-year limited warranty.