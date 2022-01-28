HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Appliance Sales Surge But Bad News Coming

LG Appliance Sales Surge But Bad News Coming

By | 28 Jan 2022

LG Electronics appliance business is on a roll despite shortages in Australia but there is bad news on the horizon with price rises tipped along with shortages of components.

The South Korean Company saw its home appliance business set a new record in 2021 with revenues jumping 21.7 percent to US $22.92 billion.

In the key US market LG even out-performed US rival Whirlpool.

The business delivered net sales of $22 billion, its earnings released last night revealed.

The appliance business in Australia includes refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and hygiene-related products.

Overall revenue at LG Electronics was up 28.7 percent.

Their home appliance operation was up 8.2 percent from the previous year despite the business facing component shortages and shipping problems.

The downside is that LG management are predicting a grim outlook for the year to come, due to raw material price hikes and port congestions.

The impact and uncertainties will be greater in its North America business with the Australian operation already facing shortages of stock with key appliance retailers already holding orders for LG appliances that are on back order.

Also coming according to management are price rises.

“Revenue growth in 2022 is forecast to decline year-on-year. Due to raw material prices and logistics costs, profitability is expected to slightly decline year-on-year,” Kim I-kueon, vice president in charge of H&A Business Management Division, said during the briefing.

Kim added that LG would go all out to mitigate the impact by implementing multisource and saving logistics costs.

Moreover, LG’s focus will lie on premium products and large-capacity goods, adding it is crucial to adapting to the change in consumer patterns with the advent of live commerce platforms and the metaverse, Kim also said.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Big Premium TV Battle Looming, Front & Centre Is LG OLED Technology
Samsung And LG Display OLED Collab Held Back Until June
Hisense Exec Whinges About Large TV Price Wars, After Waking Up To Processor Power
LG Posts Record Sales After Dumping Mobile Phones
CES 2022: Samsung Take On LG With OLED TVs, LG Not Bothered
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple To Let iPhones Process Card Payments
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
Woke VAX Comments See Thousands Dump Spotify
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
Samsung Outperforms Intel In Processor Market
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
New Western Digital Flash Drive Perfect For Small Businesses
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
BREAKING NEWS:Apple Record Sales & Profits
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple To Let iPhones Process Card Payments
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple is planning to roll out a new service that will let businesses accept card payments on their iPhones, without...
Read More