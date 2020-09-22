HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Laptops > New Surface Pro Pushed Into Next Year

New Surface Pro Pushed Into Next Year

By | 22 Sep 2020
, ,

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8 will reportedly be delayed until 2021 at the earliest, debunking rumours of an October launch following historic trends.

The company would typically refresh its Surface Pro range every year, prompting speculation a successor would hit stores in 2020.

According to renowned tech commentator, Zac Bowden, Microsoft has pushed the launch of its new Surface Pro into 2021, alongside the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Studio 3.

Bowden claims Microsoft will still hold its annual Surface event this year, featuring a new Surface Pro X, accessories and 12.5-inch Surface Sparti laptop.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is tipped to deploy a suite of internal upgrades including processing power and battery life, potentially justifying a higher launch price.

Bowden claims the new Surface Sparti will reportedly be an affordably-priced, lightweight 12-inch laptop, aimed at students.

The product is targeted at budget conscious consumers, and comes as more tech brands ramp up their affordable product stable amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Pledges Full iPhone Gaming Service Despite Apple Spat
Blue Ocean Thinking: Microsoft Trumpets Underwater Data Centres
Apple Allows iOS Game Streaming
Sony Tipped To Slash PS5 Prices In Response To Xbox
UPDATE: Oracle Beats Microsoft To TikTok Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NBN To Invest $700m In Bid To Topple Telstra
Latest News NBN Co Telstra
/
September 22, 2020
/
Huawei Cuts 1000 Aussie Jobs Amid US Trade Tensions
Huawei Industry Latest News
/
September 22, 2020
/
As Brands Move To Syndigo Google Shows How Rich Media Works Inside Google Shopping
Accessories Latest News Retailers
/
September 22, 2020
/
Apple Watch 6 Users Uncover Bizarre Return Policy If Loop Doesn’t Fit
Apple Latest News smartwatches
/
September 22, 2020
/
Rebranded Google TV Coming To Chromecast: Leaks
Android TV Brands Display
/
September 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NBN To Invest $700m In Bid To Topple Telstra
Latest News NBN Co Telstra
/
September 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
NBN Co is set to slash broadband prices and has pledged to invest $700 million over the next three years...
Read More