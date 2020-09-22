As more brands switch to using the US Syndigo system to deliver content to retailer web sites such as JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys, it’s been revealed that 60% of shoppers surveyed say that online video has given them ideas or inspiration for their next purchase according to a Google consumer survey.

In Australia big brands such as Apple with their Beats products, Nespresso, Dell, Lenovo, Swann Electronics, Marantz, Denon and Google are using the Syndigo content because of extensive rich media creative capabilities that the system delivers for brands including 360 degree tours, interactive showcases and comparison engines that allow brands to show the feature sets of side by side products resulting in increased sales.

Over the past few months, Google Shopping has made several changes to their shopping site including from listings on Shopping Property to free retail listings on the Search results page with Syndigo content now appearing on Google shopping pages.

In the USA brands such as Belkin, Samsung LG Electronics, Delonghi, Epson along with over 1,500 other brands who sell products at the likes of Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowes, Amazon and Walmart as well as inside Google shopping use rich media content to drive sales to a cart on their web sites.

Whether it’s a pair of jeans or a coffee maker, consumer engagement today is all about elevated product experiences. Google Shopping provides a visual shopping experience where brands can confidently engage consumers with details beyond the label to reinforce an item’s uses and benefits.

Syndicating content to Google, though, is so much more than Google Shopping. Brand suppliers are the most authoritative experts on their products. Google is looking to engage with manufacturers in a deeper way through their Manufacturer Centre.

In response to the most recent Google Shopping expansions, Google is quickly adding in brand level insights. They have been shown to increase impressions, lift qualified consumer traffic, and provide a more comprehensive level of brand consistency across product pages and various surfaces, including Google.com search.

Google has found that products with Rich Media are the key to success within their experience. Higher impressions, better clicks, more add-to-carts ultimately lead to conversions. Google hopes to leverage their partnership with Syndigo to drive complete data verification and accurate buying decisions.

Australian brands and retailers are able to join Syndigo and Google experts for an exclusive webinar where you will learn:

-The specific format requirements for data delivery and how to ensure you are meeting it

-How to ensure that your product content is enriched, up-to-date, and accurate so you know that your consumers are getting the best brand experience

-How Google and Syndigo make digital commerce more accessible and enable better buying decisions with accurate, complete product content globally.

Sep 24, 2020 11:00 AM in Central Time (US and Canada) This is the 25th in Australia.

Click image below to see Syndigo content inside a JB Hi Fi Marantz SKU accessed from Google Shopping.