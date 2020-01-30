New Streaming Service Quibi Set To Incorporate Artificial Intelligence

A new entertainment streaming service that is set to change the way you consume media is being launched in April.

Quibi has been founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, former chairman of Walt Disney Studios and former DreamWorks chief executive. Katzenberg’s CV boasts of production roles in Disney classics, including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Aladdin.

The chief of Quibi is Meg Whitman, former president and chief executive of eBay and Hewlett-Packard. Whitman was also the strategic planning vice-president at the Walt Disney Company in the 1980s and has been included on the board of DreamWorks.

In 2010, Forbes listed her net worth at an impressive US $1.3 billion.

In addition to being led by big talent, the streaming service is already being supported by millions of dollars in advertising and has many big movie houses on board in Hollywood, alongside backing from big celebrity names, including Reese Witherspoon and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The new service is reportedly planning to produce $1.47 billion in content – making up to 7,000 episodes.

Everything about this new streaming player suggests its bound to make a big impact in the competitive market, which is currently dominated by Netflix.

And the dynamic duo behind Quibi, Katzenburg and Whitman, is said to bring together different strengths of both Hollywood and Silicon Valley.

Investors and advertisers are already setting their sights on Quibi with this pair at the helm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Quibi has already collected US $1 billion from Hollywood studios and is in the works to raise another US $500 million.

Quibi was launched in Las Vegas this month, where Whitman said the service already had the support of big US companies, including Walmart, Taco Bell, Google and T-Mobile.

But Quibi’s streaming structure has already positioned the company differently to other similar services. It’s news, movies and TV shows are set to be sliced into ten-minute digestible segments on a phone device.

These entertainment bites – set to be between six to 10 minutes long – are suited for the new age of media viewing, for people with short attention spans, on the go or are simply watching during breaks.

Consumers would be at a work break, waiting for transport or having a coffee – Quibi is designed to be well suited for them with a 10-minute news bulletin or the latest segmented episode available.

‘It was by bringing together the grand storytelling that we have come to love in a two-hour movie, with the writing technique of television, that we created Quibi,’ Katzenburg said at the launch, according to The Australian.

‘No author wants readers to stop in the middle of a chapter … if you only have five minutes, you could read a whole chapter.’

But Quibi’s segmented episodes aren’t just about length – they also create content designed exclusively for mobile or tablet viewing, which primarily targets millennials and Gen Z audiences.

Whitman said the phone has created new opportunities for storytelling and that producers can now incorporate the use of touch screen, camera or GPS to engage viewers in a story.

For example, Whitman said Steven Spielberg is considering making a scary show that can only be viewed after dark. A producer may make the viewers phone to vibrate during a scene of an earthquake.

Streaming will be available over WiFi and 3G, with Quibi also being available to work offline.

All content will also be downloadable under plans for offline viewing, similar to Spotify’s music downloading service for paid users.

The streaming company also said that Google is using its experience with YouTube to help structure the content delivery.

Quibi is also leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) through machine learning, which will examine what viewers are watching and will then recommend content at certain times of th day.

The new streaming service will be launched in the US on 6 April for US $5 a month with ads or US $8 a month without them.

Quibi has not yet confirmed when an Australian launch or pricing will be available.