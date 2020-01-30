EXCLUSIVE:Tempo Snare Residenta General Manager

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 30 Jan 2020

Sydney based distributor Tempo who were recently appointed to distribute Sharp appliances in Australia, has moved to expand their sales and marketing operation with the appointment of Craig Handley the former General Manager of Sales at Melbourne based distributor Residentia.

Handley who takes on the role of National Sales Manager Appliances at Tempo, will work on the expansion of the Sharp range of products in Australia as well as the introduction of new products to the Tempo stable of brands.

“Sharp is a great brand and what we have to do is lift the profile of the brand by demonstrating the quality and functionality that Sharp has built into their appliance products” said Handley.

“Tempo is an experienced Company and Sharp is a brand that has been highly successful in Australia in the past” he added.

Handley quit the Melbourne based distributor to join Tempo after just 11 months at Residentia.

Prior to that he was General Manager at Shriro who shares have started to come back and are now trading at $0.68 cents after slumping to $0.50 cents 12 months ago.

At Shiro Handley was responsible for the Omega appliance brand.

When he was hired Residentia described Handley as delivering a wealth of experience to Residentia Group.

At Tempo he will work alongside Michael Richardson the former Vice President of sales at Samsung who is currently rolling out new Sharp brand products in Australia including new air conditioners and purifiers via JB Hi Fi.

Handley started off in the consumer electronics business with his own audio distribution business in his 20’s, he joined Sony Australia as a Product Manager which in turn lead to various Channel Manager roles
He was initially hired as National Sales Manager at Residentia and was promoted to General Manager of Sales before he was hired by Tempo.

Residentia group describe themselves as brand owners, distributors, and product development and sourcing specialists focused on the domestic and commercial customer, including large appliances (MDA), small appliances (SDA) and energy solutions.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
