Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) have unveiled new 600 S3 model speakers with new ‘True Sound’ capability.

The Masimo owned brand claims that the 600 S3 speakers feature changes to every aspect of the acoustic performance.

Components derived from the 700 Series S3, are now fitted into a redesigned, improved cabinet, with every key audio technology developed and manufactured in house.

The biggest improvement is a brand new tweeter dome technology, called the Titanium Dome, that incorporates two part construction including an ultra thin, light, rigid, 25 micron main dome supported by a second 30 micron titanium ring.

It’s housed inside an extended tube loading system, similar to the previous 700 Series S3 versions, reducing the frequency behind the dome, producing a more open sound, less impacted by the cabinet.

It also benefits from a diaphragm mounting plate for more open dispersion, including a new, open tweeter grille design. This combination ensures a smoother, more refined sound, without the risk of abandoned resolution or detail.

B&W’s proprietary Continuum Cones will be featured with the addition of more powerful, lower distortion power assemblies for midrange/bass-midrange drive units.

The paper cone bass drivers also feature motor systems from the previous 703 S3 version, with crossovers updated including high quality, upgraded bypass capacitors from the previous 700 Series S3, for high resolution/transparency.

The cabinets have been redesigned, with the tweeter and main drive units mounted closer together, through intersecting trim rings, improving integration and stereo imaging.

See below some other improvements:

A new bass port for improved low-frequency extension.

On the rear, a new horizontal terminal layout has been taken from the previous 700 Series S3.

The enclosure’s rigidity was improved by upgrading the internal bracing to a higher standard of wood.

For better stability, the bottom of the 606 S3 and 607 S3 include metal threaded inserts so speakers can be more securely fixed to the top plate of the new stands.

All models have been designed to work together in multiple combinations, or part of a 600 Series S3 Home Theatre System.

There are two different sized subwoofers in matte black or matte white, the ASW608 (8 inches) and the ASW610 (10 inches). Either can create a 5.1 home theatre speaker setup.

The ASW608 is priced at $999 AUD while the ASW610 is priced at $1,299 AUD.

The new speaker lineup is available from bowerswilkins.com, select online retailers, and dealers.

Each model comes in a range of finishes including; Oak, White or Black, with a Cherry finish also available in Asia/Pacific markets only.

See pricing below:

Floorstander: 603 S3 – $3,499 per pair (AUD)

Bookshelf: 606 S3 – $1,499 per pair (AUD)

Bookshelf: 607 S3 – $1,149 per pair (AUD)

Center: HTM6 S3 – $1,149 each (AUD)

Mass–loadable FS-600 S3 Floor Stands, suitable for use with both 607 S3 and 606 S3 loudspeakers, is available in black or silver for $499 per pair (AUD) including top plate fixings for direct connection to the speaker.