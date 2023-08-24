Sony is launching new PlayStation wireless earbuds that are claimed to have audiophile sound previously reserved for high-end earbuds and headphones.

Though Sony’s new Pulse Explore earbuds have very obviously been designed for PlayStation gamers and mirror the look of the PlayStation 5 console and controller, the sound is said to be elevated with premium audio tech by employing planar magnetic drivers.

Conventionally saved for costly, audiophile-ranked wired earbuds or headphones, planar magnetic drivers are not typically found in gaming earbuds.

Canadian audio business PSB plans to launch its own set of planar magnetic wireless earbuds, but only the Sony earbuds will have a lossless wireless connection feature, which may edge out the competition.

According to Digital Trends, lossless wireless audio is harder to find in gaming earbuds, but Pulse Explore has it, and it is enabled by PlayStation Link, requiring a proprietary USB dongle used on PCs, Macs, and PlayStation 5.

Beyond these details, we look forward to learning more about the Pulse Explore earbuds, which have yet to be revealed, like the battery life specifics, and whether the lossless connection supports hi-res audio or just CD-quality sound, and much more.