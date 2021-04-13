Samsung Australia is planning a new Fan Edition smartphone after what has been described as a “huge success” for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the Australian market.

The device which according to local sources was one of the South Korean company’s best-selling smartphones in 2020 now we are told that the new 2021 model will have a new camera rig with the rectangular design of the camera matching the back colour of the new S21FE. The rig will feature a triple-camera array. The original Galaxy S21 incorporated a main 12MP camera, 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

The current camera rig is black, and it stands out on the popular pastel colours of the 2020 range.

While the size will remain the same at 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm, the new 2021 model appears to 9.3mm when you consider the new camera bump making it bigger than the current model, it will also have a 6.4-inch FHD+ resolution display.

There will also be a punch-hole cut-out in the middle of the front display.

While the frame will be metal, the back panel will be made of plastic with Samsung introducing a new frosted effect manufacturing process that will create a premium feel for the device.

ChannelNews has been told that the device will launch earlier than the 2020 September launch with July or August 2021 tipped as the launch period.

We have also been told that the Galaxy Note 21 series will not be launched in Australia due to chips shortages.

The original S20 FE came with Snapdragon 865 chipset, with the possibility of a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos variant a possibility.