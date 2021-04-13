Samsung’s chip manufacturing business made AUD$75.8 billion in revenue last year, rising 10.2 per cent from the previous year – but it wasn’t enough to topple Intel from the top position as the world’s biggest semiconductor vendor.

According to US-based research group Gartner, Intel commanded a 15.6 per cent market share, taking in AUD$95.5 billion over 2020, rising 7.4 per cent from 2019.

Samsung led the world in chip production from 2016-2018, but were toppled in 2019 by Intel.

SK hynix Inc. rose 16 per cent to remain in third place, netting AUD $33.9 billion in the year.

Micron Technology, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments followed.

The entire market revenue totalled AUD$612.4 in 2020, figures which are expected to skyrocket, as shortages inflate the costs of chips.

“In 2021, both NAND flash and DRAM will be in shortage, sending pricing higher through the year and revenues rocketing by around 25 percent” said Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner.

“This sets memory-focused Samsung up with a good chance of recapturing the top spot in the semiconductor market from Intel in 2021.”