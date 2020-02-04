HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Robocall Crackdown

By | 4 Feb 2020
In a bid to stop the increasing number of robocalls, US law enforcers are seeking approval to hold telecommunications companies responsible for calls on their networks.

The new tack would make the phone companies carrying the calls responsible, rather than the person making the calls, many of which are made overseas.

The companies identified by investigators recently allowed two groups with ties to India and in the US to make hundreds of millions of calls per month.

The companies targeted are TollFreeDeals, SIP Retail, Global Voicecom, Global Telecommunication Services and KAT Telecom. Investigators are seeking a court order to stop transmission of robocalls on the companies’ networks.

