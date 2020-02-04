HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Aldi > ALDI Special Buys 8 Feb: Uniden Dual DashCam For $80

ALDI Special Buys 8 Feb: Uniden Dual DashCam For $80

By | 4 Feb 2020
, , , , , , ,

ALDI is taking us on a February road trip with its Special Buys this Saturday featuring the Uniden IGO CAM 345 Dual Dash Camera for $79.99.

Sporting a front and waterproof rear camera with motion and G sensors, with a forward-collision warning system.

A micro-USB charging and front windshield mount are included with the dual dashcam.

When you’ve arrived at your location you’ll want to have a bit of entertainment with you, and what better than a 24-inch Full HD TV with Built-In DVD Player that can plug right into your 12V DC socket in your car or caravan.

For just $159 you can enjoy HD movies and TV with its built-in tuner, and stereo loudspeakers.

Even at night, you need to keep cool in this Summer heat, so ALDI has thought ahead with the Rechargeable Fan with LED Light for $49.99.

Stay cool for up to 5 hours and light your way with the built-in LED lights.

Plus it can be plugged into both a 12V or traditional 240V socket.

If you need to keep those pesky flies away then look no further than the Rechargeable Bug Zapper for $49.99.

Sporting a 6W UV lamp and a 2000V electrified grid, this weatherproof (IPX4 rated) bug zapper will hold back the swarms for up to eight hours on a full charge.

If you really need some juice then the $229 100AH Deep Cycle Battery will cover you for the entire road trip.

But just in case it’s not enough, you can always recharge with the Caravan Solar Panel Kit 170W for $199 with a 10m cable with conduit P-clamps and alligator clips to Anderson adaptor.

 

When dinner time is called, get cooking in this 14L Toaster Oven for $39.99.

Suitable for 4 slices of bread or a 9-inch pizza, the 4 stage function oven features a stainless steel heating element with a tempered glass door.

With 1400W of power, you’ll be toasting up something delicious.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , , ,
You may also like
Aldi Special Buys: Cleaning & Music To Keep You Busy
BREAKING NEWS: Kaufland Pulls The Plug On OZ, Distributors Set To Miss Out
EXCLUSIVE: Aldi To Sell 75″ 4K UHD Netflix TV For $999 Cheapest Ever
Review: Cell Ultimo E1.0 Classic Urban E-Bike
Who Has The Best Accessory? Best Of Best Awards Announced
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs
Content Display Industry
/
February 4, 2020
/
JB Hi Fi Shares Do A Runner As Other Retailers Collapse
Brands Industry Latest News
/
February 4, 2020
/
Acer Releases A Monitor For Notebooks
Accessories Acer Display
/
February 4, 2020
/
Why Panasonic TVs Failed To Sell
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
February 4, 2020
/
Loewe Launch Bild 2 Premium TV Lineup
Display Latest News LCD
/
February 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs
Content Display Industry
/
February 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics, who introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV support at this year’s CES, is now launching...
Read More