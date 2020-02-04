ALDI Special Buys 8 Feb: Uniden Dual DashCam For $80

ALDI is taking us on a February road trip with its Special Buys this Saturday featuring the Uniden IGO CAM 345 Dual Dash Camera for $79.99.

Sporting a front and waterproof rear camera with motion and G sensors, with a forward-collision warning system.

A micro-USB charging and front windshield mount are included with the dual dashcam.

When you’ve arrived at your location you’ll want to have a bit of entertainment with you, and what better than a 24-inch Full HD TV with Built-In DVD Player that can plug right into your 12V DC socket in your car or caravan.

For just $159 you can enjoy HD movies and TV with its built-in tuner, and stereo loudspeakers.

Even at night, you need to keep cool in this Summer heat, so ALDI has thought ahead with the Rechargeable Fan with LED Light for $49.99.

Stay cool for up to 5 hours and light your way with the built-in LED lights.

Plus it can be plugged into both a 12V or traditional 240V socket.

If you need to keep those pesky flies away then look no further than the Rechargeable Bug Zapper for $49.99.

Sporting a 6W UV lamp and a 2000V electrified grid, this weatherproof (IPX4 rated) bug zapper will hold back the swarms for up to eight hours on a full charge.

If you really need some juice then the $229 100AH Deep Cycle Battery will cover you for the entire road trip.

But just in case it’s not enough, you can always recharge with the Caravan Solar Panel Kit 170W for $199 with a 10m cable with conduit P-clamps and alligator clips to Anderson adaptor.

When dinner time is called, get cooking in this 14L Toaster Oven for $39.99.

Suitable for 4 slices of bread or a 9-inch pizza, the 4 stage function oven features a stainless steel heating element with a tempered glass door.

With 1400W of power, you’ll be toasting up something delicious.