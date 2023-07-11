In a recent report, it was uncovered that the worldwide smart home security camera market size is at a projected value of USD $7.37 billion in 2022 but is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The Grand View Research report went on to suggest that younger buyers are now expecting more and are traditionally device phobic wanting more upgraded and innovative security cameras for their newly purchased homes.

This is not only within the security camera market but also apparent in the increased demand for more progressive smart devices which include items ranging from smart locks to smart light bulbs to security cameras, etc.

Steering the smart home security camera market has been technological advancements such as smart cameras that alert consumers of any movements when their home is empty.

Additionally, the increased building of smart homes and the speedy implementation of IoT in smart homes is further lifting the demand for smart home security cameras.

Users are adopting smart homes because they are more intelligent than ever before and offer several benefits such as smart lighting, smart cameras monitoring animals, smart thermostats, and smart security door locks which allow for consumers to allow whoever they like in their home whether they are there or not.

For the smart security camera increase in installations, they can also be attributed to the seamless installation and vast convenience of smart home security cameras which continues to drive demand.

With huge players like Apple, Google, and others, continuously upgrading home security devices, the market is competitive for consumers especially with new startups continuously going to market with new offerings.

Startups also can be disruptive and keep the innovations coming which was the case for Vivint Smart Home which launched the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, an AI-powered doorbell camera that can sense the arrival of packages. When using the doorbell cam, consumers can keep their packages safe which is increasingly important to online buyers.

According to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute experts, package robbery is higher than ever, with around 1.7 million deliveries either lost or stolen each day in the United States alone.

Smart cameras can deter criminals or “porch pirates” whereas a lack of a camera can increase burglary by 300% per Alarms.org.

Additionally, UNC Charlotte research (2013) found about 83% surveyed acknowledged they deliberately scan for alarm systems, and if spotted, 60% would not proceed with the robbery.

Within the market share, the German and United Kingdom economies are notably contributing to this growth because of surging crime rates.

Particularly, German consumers have increased their security cam purchase growth in part because of the significant roughly 10% increase in crime compared to the previous year.

With the rise in crime by “porch pirates” and the innovative features cams will continue to have and improve upon, the smart cam market is expected to continue to grow and evolve while hopefully keeping consumers safe and criminals at bay.