Home > Gaming > Gaming Laptops > New Lenovo Legion 7i And Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptops Unveiled

New Lenovo Legion 7i And Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptops Unveiled

By | 3 Apr 2020
Today Lenovo announced that its 2020 range of PCs will include the Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptops, which feature the latest NVIDA G-Sync technology and the new 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors for smoother gameplay.

The Lenovo Legion 7i is powered by the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs to deliver higher clock speeds and a new level of realism in gameplay, while the Lenovo Legion 5i will offer up to RTX 2060 GPU.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Both laptops feature NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology, which detects GPU workloads and automatically connects either the NVIDA GPU for more demanding workloads or the IGP for lighter workloads to the display.

This helps preserve the battery life when you’re running lighter workload applications or allows the laptop to deliver maximum performance when games are being played.

Although local pricing is not yet available, the Lenovo Legion 5i and the Lenovo Legion Y540 laptops with RTX 2060 GP option will be available from US$999 and the Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion Y740 laptops with the RTX 2070 GPU will be available from US$1199.

