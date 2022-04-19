HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Landlord Imminent For Aussie Retail Giants

New Landlord Imminent For Aussie Retail Giants

By | 19 Apr 2022

Shopping centre giant AMP has confirmed it is currently in negotiations with real estate group Dexus, as well as a number of other interested parties, “regarding the potential sale of the assets and businesses of Collimate Capital.”

Collimate Capital is AMP’s $44 billion real estate and infrastructure business, which has rebranded earlier this year.

This declaration came after The Australian broke a story of a $300 million transaction between the two groups, set to be announced this week.

AMP owns 24 retail centres across Australia and New Zealand, including Macquarie Centre, Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, and Gasworks Plaza. The business has 1.3 million square metres of retail floor spaces, and counts Australia’s big retailers among its tenants.

AMP’s board said it would continue discussions “with a focus on maximising the value for shareholders by getting the best outcome for clients and employees.

“While these discussions continue, AMP remains in a position to pursue either a sale or demerger of these businesses,” the company said.

“AMP will provide further updates to the market as appropriate.”

AMP’s shares dipped 0.9 per cent to $1.05 in early trading, with Dexus dropping 0.2 per cent to $10.76.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
New Cyrus One Streaming Amp Now Available
Marshall Launches New Bluetooth Speaker Range
Sonos Has A New Amp… Don’t Bother As It’s Expensive & Their Speakers Are Only 16Bit
Chinese AMP Contractor Pleads Guilty To Data Breach
Sonos Launch New Ceiling, In-Wall Speakers & Amp
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HP Reportedly Developing Foldable Laptop
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
Aussie Broadband Appoints New COO
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
Google Pixel Owners Have Calls Auto Rejected
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
“No Silver Bullet” To Lower Injury Rate: Amazon CEO
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
Apple Look To Implement Folded Zoom Camera Modules
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HP Reportedly Developing Foldable Laptop
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
In response to the growing success of the foldable smartphone market, HP have reportedly joined the ranks of companies looking...
Read More