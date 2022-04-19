HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Store Workers Unionise

Apple Store Workers Unionise

By | 19 Apr 2022

A group of Apple Store workers who cleverly dub themselves Fruit Stand Workers Union have announced plans to start a union.

The group, all employees of Apple’s Grand Central Station store in New York, need support from 30 per cent of its colleagues in order to qualify for union election. If successful, this will make the first unionisation by Apple Store workers.

“Grand Central is an extraordinary store with unique working conditions that make a union necessary to ensure our team has the best possible standards of living,” the group announced, noting the “extraordinary times with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and once-in-a-generation consumer price inflation.”

The group is asking for a $30 (A$40.70) minimum hourly wages, additional holiday time, and more robust safety protocols.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Apple Facing Worst Nightmare, Retailers Stock Issues
Miffed Apple Tries To Get New Court Decision, In The Interest Of Saving Billions
Apple To Pay $41M For Employee Bag-Check Policy
Google Slash Retail Fees Games Miss Out
For $29, Apple Will Sell You A Scrap Of Cloth To Clean Your Device
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HP Reportedly Developing Foldable Laptop
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
Aussie Broadband Appoints New COO
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
Google Pixel Owners Have Calls Auto Rejected
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
“No Silver Bullet” To Lower Injury Rate: Amazon CEO
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
Apple Look To Implement Folded Zoom Camera Modules
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HP Reportedly Developing Foldable Laptop
Latest News
/
April 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
In response to the growing success of the foldable smartphone market, HP have reportedly joined the ranks of companies looking...
Read More