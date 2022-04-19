A group of Apple Store workers who cleverly dub themselves Fruit Stand Workers Union have announced plans to start a union.

The group, all employees of Apple’s Grand Central Station store in New York, need support from 30 per cent of its colleagues in order to qualify for union election. If successful, this will make the first unionisation by Apple Store workers.

“Grand Central is an extraordinary store with unique working conditions that make a union necessary to ensure our team has the best possible standards of living,” the group announced, noting the “extraordinary times with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and once-in-a-generation consumer price inflation.”

The group is asking for a $30 (A$40.70) minimum hourly wages, additional holiday time, and more robust safety protocols.