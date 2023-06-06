Along with the unveiling of iOS 17 for iPhones, Apple have also previewed iPadOS 17, with new ways of personalising Lock Screens, and interact with widgets.

AutoFill has been added to PDFs, with a collaboration available with Notes. Messages gain a new sticker experience, and users can leave FaceTime video and audio messages. The Health app gets interactive charts, and HealthKit which can create experiences for the display.

The Lock Screen is now more personal, and useful. Photo features have been added to allow users to set images on the Lock Screen, or choose a wallpaper from the gallery, with many different fonts and colours.

The introduction of Live Activities allows users to stay up to date with real time events such as sport games, travel plans, and food delivery orders.

Widgets are now interactive, allowing users to turn on lights, play music, or mark a reminder complete with just a tap. Available on Lock and Home Screens. PDFs can be edited easily with Form Filling, with Notes allowing for easier editing, reading and viewing.

Messages have gained new stickers, along with Live Stickers just like with iOS 17 on iPhones, an expandable menu, an improved search experience, and the ability to jump to the last-read message in a group chat, replying to messages by swiping on a message bubble.

Audio messages can be transcribed automatically, and in FaceTime, audio and video messages can be left if someone doesn’t answer. There are also Reactions and new effects, the calls can be projected to Apple TV or even started using Apple TV.

Safari has new Profiles, and private browsing which can lock the window with Face ID or Touch ID, and remover trackers. The Health app gets a new display, and users can receive insights with Trends, Highlights, and detailed interactive charts. Cycle Tracking allows the tracking of medication, logs momentary emotions, and the ability to view health records.

HealthKit has been added to incorporate data chosen to be shared, with rigorous privacy and data security protocols.

See below other additional updates that are included:

It is currently available for developer beta, with a public beta becoming available next month and the expected official release later this year.