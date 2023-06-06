HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Huge First-Day Sales For Moto Razr 40 Ultra

Huge First-Day Sales For Moto Razr 40 Ultra

By | 6 Jun 2023

Motorola’s brand new Razr 40 Ultra went on its first open sale in China, and immediately sold out across numerous storefronts.

::READ OUR FIRST LOOK AT THE RAZR 40 ULTRA HERE::

Motorola’s first serious flip phone since inventing the category was eagerly anticipated, and instantly sold out through both Motorola and Lenovo’s online stores, as well as third-party giants JD.com and Tmall.

Motorola China confirmed it sold 10,000 units in the first day alone.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra boasts a 3.6-inch pOLED external display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There’s a 12MP main camera with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera that doubles as a macro lens, and a 32MP selfie camera.



