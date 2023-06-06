Motorola’s brand new Razr 40 Ultra went on its first open sale in China, and immediately sold out across numerous storefronts.

Motorola’s first serious flip phone since inventing the category was eagerly anticipated, and instantly sold out through both Motorola and Lenovo’s online stores, as well as third-party giants JD.com and Tmall.

Motorola China confirmed it sold 10,000 units in the first day alone.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra boasts a 3.6-inch pOLED external display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There’s a 12MP main camera with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera that doubles as a macro lens, and a 32MP selfie camera.