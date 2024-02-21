The European Union, as part of its campaign to combat climate change, has adopted a new rule to put an end to lamp-based projectors by 2026.

A post by ecoustics.com predicts that this will filter to other regions of the world and that replacement lamps will be in short supply.

The result of this ruling is a mixed bag for consumers, the post says.

While there are still a large number of projectors in use that use lamps, which need to be changed after around 3,000 to 4,000 hours of viewing, there are an increasing number of projectors that use lampless technology, such as LED and Laser light engines which do, for the most part, meet the EU’s energy consumption and mercury regulations.

Another benefit, it says is that LED or laser light sources may last 20,000 hours or more.

ecoustics.com believes that the projector market shakeup also creates an opening for TV makers to increase the number of extra large screen TVs (85 inches and up, provided they meet EU TV power regulations) in their lineups.

It suggests that the promotional advantage that TVs can display brighter images than a projector (whether lamp or lampless) combined with the decreasing price of large screen TVs, could result in a good replacement option for projector users.