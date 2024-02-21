HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New EU Rules To Put An End to Lamp-Based Projectors By 2026

New EU Rules To Put An End to Lamp-Based Projectors By 2026

By | 21 Feb 2024

The European Union, as part of its campaign to combat climate change, has adopted a new rule to put an end to lamp-based projectors by 2026.

A post by ecoustics.com predicts that this will filter to other regions of the world and that replacement lamps will be in short supply.

The result of this ruling is a mixed bag for consumers, the post says.

While there are still a large number of projectors in use that use lamps, which need to be changed after around 3,000 to 4,000 hours of viewing, there are an increasing number of projectors that use lampless technology, such as LED and Laser light engines which do, for the most part, meet the EU’s energy consumption and mercury regulations.

Another benefit, it says is that LED or laser light sources may last 20,000 hours or more.

ecoustics.com believes that the projector market shakeup also creates an opening for TV makers to increase the number of extra large screen TVs (85 inches and up, provided they meet EU TV power regulations) in their lineups.

It suggests that the promotional advantage that TVs can display brighter images than a projector (whether lamp or lampless) combined with the decreasing price of large screen TVs, could result in a good replacement option for projector users.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
LG Reveals Another New Gram Notebook
LG Recalls Over 50,000 Smart TVs Due To Tipping Hazard
Sony Team With Samsung Display For First QD-OLED 4K TV
CES 2022: LG’s New Ranges Redefine OLED TV
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor Links With Alexa
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung 2024 TVs To Support 360 Audio But Not Dolby Atmos
Latest News
/
February 21, 2024
/
Westfield Report 40% Profit Slump, Future Looks Okay
Latest News
/
February 21, 2024
/
CEDIA Announces 2024 Schedule For Business Summits
Latest News
/
February 21, 2024
/
iPhone Foldable Now Tipped To Be Unveiled In Sept 2026
Latest News
/
February 21, 2024
/
FujiFilm Launching 2 New Premium Digital Cameras, 1 Limited Edition Model
Latest News
/
February 21, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung 2024 TVs To Support 360 Audio But Not Dolby Atmos
Latest News
/
February 21, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung TVs will support 360 Audio in conjunction with compatible Galaxy headphones, but will not work with Dolby Atmos. 360...
Read More