Casio has unveiled two new watch series, one in collaboration with K-POP group ITZY, and the other in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The new G-SHOCK watches are available in beige pink, white, and translucent black, featuring the logo of ITZY and multicolour accents inspired by the group’s official ring lights.

This is the band’s first collaboration with G-SHOCK, and the release showcases their global appeal since debuting in 2019.

The watches have been designed with a compact, octagonal bezel, matching the group’s image.

Additionally, they are eco-friendly, made with bio-based resin materials. The special packaging also includes ITZY’s printed signatures, making them collectible items for fans.

They are equipped with world time functionality covering 31 time zones, a 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, and five daily alarms.

Featuring a double LED light for visibility in low light, they also boast a full auto-calendar set until 2099, a mute function, and a hand shift feature, ensuring the digital display is available at all times.

These watches will be released in various regions across Asia, beginning with Japan on March 8th. They will cost 19,800 yen (approx. A$201). It’s unclear if these will also be available in Australia.

Moving on to the Casiotron 50th Anniversary TRN50-2A watch, which celebrates five decades since the debut of the original Casiotron, which was the first digital watch with an automatic calendar.

It’s a limited-edition model, and it combines the design of the original version with modern technology, including Bluetooth connectivity, radio reception, and solar power.

The new watch has only had 4,000 units produced, and comes with advanced features including 50m water resistance, an LED backlight, and world time display for 39 cities.

The integration with phones via the CASIO Watches app allows for automatic time zone updates as well as other functionalities.

It sports a unique case back design which commemorates the 50th anniversary, and each piece has been numbered to highlight the exclusivity.

Preorders in Japan and America have sold out, but anyone interested can still attempt to purchase one after its release on February 29th, 2024.