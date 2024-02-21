BenQ’s X300G 4K gaming projector, originally launched in the US, has become available in more nations including Australia, the UK, and Europe (Netherlands, France, Germany).

This projector was designed for gamers and movie lovers, offering 4K high quality images and can show a 120-inch picture from a short distance.

Brightness is 2,000 ANSI lumens and colours are vivid, with a wide range of colour spaces.

It has an input lag of 4.2ms with 1,080p at 240Hz or 16.7ms at 4K with 60Hz resolution.

There are several connectivity options including HDMI and USB, 2.0b/HDCP 2.2/eARC, USB-A 2.0 and USB-C DP ports.

Users can also easily screen share from phones and tablets using Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast.

The projector also comes equipped with automatic focusing, angle correction, and zoom, as well as two powerful speakers.

In Australia, the BenQ X300G gaming projector is retailing for $2,299. The company are also offering a complimentary video game with each purchase.

Titles available include ‘Alan Wake 2,’ ‘Baldur’s Gate 3,’ ‘Resident Evil 4,’ ‘Super Mario Bros: Wonder’ (Nintendo Switch exclusive), ‘Spider-Man 2’ (PlayStation exclusive), and ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.’