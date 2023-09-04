With Apple tipped to launch a new connectivity eco system leading accessory manufacturers such as Cygnett, have used IFA 2023 to show off what they are describing as the future of charging with a new 2-in-1 wireless charging dock + removable dual magnet Power Bank called MagStation.

Cygnett’s MagFamily, and MagStation range developed by the Australian Company were proving popular at IFA with retailers impressed by the Companies branding and their approach to the last two meters inside a store. As well as the functionality of their products.

The new $149.95 MagStation delivers seamless integration with the advantage of dual magnet Power Bank charging capability.

The wireless charging dock charges a phone and earbuds simultaneously. And the cradle can simultaneously charge the Power Bank while also charging a smartphone.

The Power Bank magnetically attaches and charges your phone throughout the day.

The dual magnet Power Bank, MagMove, is sold separately for ($74.95), it features both 10W wireless phone charging, as well as a 20W USB-C input/output charging port.

This Power Bank uses extra-strong magnets on both sides.

Once side charges and mounts to the phone, while the other side mounts to the wide range of Cygnett MagFamily products for the car, home and on-the-go.

According to Cygnett CEO, Jason Carrington, MagStation solves one of the biggest consumer pain points when it comes to Power Bank recharging.

“Whether it be remembering to recharge your Power Bank or finding a suitable cable and wall charger, restoring the battery life on a Power Bank is a hassle. MagStation includes a Power Bank that simply slides into the wireless docking station and automatically starts recharging. Users can also charge their phone at the same time” Carrington said.

Designed and development in Australia, MagStation is part of the Cygnett MagFamily ecosystem that helps you power every moment.

The ecosystem includes a dual magnet Power Bank, magnetic phone cases, and multiple in-car magnetic mount solutions (vent, window, adhesive). Cygnett is committed to growing its MagFamily range, with plans to release more products over the coming months, including a magnetic strap mount, phone stand and more.

MagFamily range:

• MagMove Dual Magnetic Power Bank (AU RRP) $74.95

• MagStation 2-in-1 Magentic Dock + Power Bank (AU RRP) $149.95

• MagDrive Magnetic Vent Mount (AU RRP) $44.95

• MagDrive Magnetic Window Mount (AU RRP) $44.95

• MagDrive Magnetic Extended Window Mount (AU RRP) $49.95