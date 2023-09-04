Loewe Technology who are best known for their premium German TVs, and audio systems is set to launch a new range of appliances that include premium kettles and toasters, a blender, a mixing bowl, a unique wine decanter and a leather Loewe wireless charger.

At IFA 2023 retailers including Harvey Norman and The Good Guys as well as several others were shown the impressive new range. Also in development is a stylish range of coffee machines and wine cooler.

ChannelNews understands from Loewe’s International management that Harvey Norman who are pushing more into the premium products market are interested in the Loewe Home range of appliances which are going to be restricted to specialist home and cooking retailers as well as select mainstream retailers.

All of the products have been designed by the Germany, based Loewe design team.

At this stage the Loewe 1.7 litre glass kettle which comes with an LED display base is set to retail for $299. Also in the range is a $349 premium toaster that comes with an LCD display and a single knob to control the settings.

As part of the range Loewe has developed a six blade blender that knife grinds and blends ingredients to a smooth paste, it has been described as extremly quite. Loewe has six patents on the $399 machine.

Impressive is the $499 hand blender that comes with a multitude of attachments that mount away in a unique storage bench that sits on a kitchen workspace or away in a cupboard.

Also shown to retailers is a $999 kitchen mixer that has a 4 litre mixing bowl the whole machine is manufactured from milled aluminium.

And for those who love fresh pasta there is a set of pasta nozzles for fettuccine or spaghetti.

One of my favourites is the $399 Wine Decanter that sits on a clever base with an LED display that allows one to control decanting time.

As for the future Loew is currently working on a new range of coffee machines as well as a very slick looking wine storage cabinet.

The coffee machines will have the following capability, pricing has not been announced.

Coffee Automate

Features:

• suitable for Lungo, Espresso, Double Espresso

• quick and stable heating system

• automatic adjustable grinder

• detachable ceramic water tank approx. 1,25L

• coffee bean container approx. 150g

• adjustable brewing temperature

• adjustable cup filling capacity

• adjustable coffee intensity

• adjustable coffee poring mechanism

• display to show main functions and information

• integrated control buttons.

• detachable drip pan and ceramic drip tray

• extremely quiet.