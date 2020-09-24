HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Arlo Essential Cameras Will Come To Australia

By | 24 Sep 2020
Arlo’s newest additions to the wireless Essential security camera range, the Essential XL Spotlight camera and the Essential camera, will be coming to Australia.

Sources have confirmed to ChannelNews that the Australian market will see the two new cameras, including the XL Spotlight, which features an extended-life battery that can run for a year on a single charge, as well as an integrated spotlight with colour night vision.

The Essential Camera, meanwhile, is an affordable entry in the series that slots in below the existing Essential Spotlight Camera. Each features 1080p video recording, as well as a built-in siren, motion detection, two-way audio, and a 130-degree field of view, and connects directly to a Wi-Fi network without need for an Arlo SmartHub or Base Station; the Essential Camera will run for six months on a single charge.

According to Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer at Arlo, the Essential camera range is wire-free, easy to install, and provides consumers with the opportunity to choose a solution that is right for their home.

“The Essential XL Spotlight camera highlights the collection, enabling continuous security and peace of mind with extended battery life.

“Perfect for installing in hard to access or busy locations, the Essential XL Spotlight camera offers homeowners up to 12 months of battery on a single charge for added convenience, whether it’s serving as a standalone solution or complementing an existing Arlo ecosystem,” said Shah.

The Essential XL Spotlight has opened up for preorders in the US for $149.99 USD ($211.92 AUD), while the Essential Camera will be available at Walmart for $99.99 USD ($141.33 AUD). Official Australian pricing and release details have yet to be announced.

