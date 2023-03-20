Arlo has taken the quality of their security cameras to a new level with the release of the 2K Pro 5 that, while looking identical to the Arlo Pro 4, houses significant improvements.

Among the big improvements is ‘advanced night vision’ that is able to provide six times more detail when recording than the Pro 4.

This is because Arlo has incorporated new sensors that have been described as being more than 100 times better than the human eye at identifying colour and detail, which is not good news for thieves.

Arlo claims the new technology delivers increased clarity of intruder mugshots, with the 12x zoom and spotlight – which Arlo says can shine on faces as far as 7m away, meaning it is capable of giving away the identity of unwelcome visitors.

There is also a built-in siren and two-way audio that allows you to capture sound or talk to someone remotely.

Another key feature is a 160-degree lens, so you’ll get a full view of the coverage area, as well as 12x digital zoom, so you can investigate details.

Arlo’s cameras are weatherproof and use batteries, with the promise of 30 per cent better battery life with a low-power mode to help endurance.

It still offers 2K video capture, triggered by motion or sound, with control through the smartphone app, which will also be revamped with the Arlo Pro 5 for a better experience.

This new camera also offers greater connectivity options, with 2.4 and 5GHz options, while also supporting Arlo’s SmartHub. You’re free to run this as a standalone device connected to your home Wi-Fi, or if you’re adding it to an existing system with a hub, it will integrate perfectly, too.

The Arlo Pro 5 2K Security Camera include:

● Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support: Automatically connect to the strongest network available between 5GHz or 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for the strongest possible connection.

● Increased Battery Life: Up to 30% longer battery life than the Pro 4, allowing users to charge their camera less often.

● 2K Video with HDR: High-performance lenses ensure crystal-clear detail in every picture.

● 160-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wider field of view.

● Integrated Spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests.

● Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an event.

● Colour Night Vision: See videos in colour rather than traditional black and white.

● Two-Way Audio: Listen and speak to visitors with crystal clear, full duplex audio that reduces wind and noise.

● Wire-Free and Weather-Resistance: Easily install indoors or outdoors.

● Magnetic Connections: Easily add on accessories such as a solar panel charger, waterproof outdoor charging cable, and XL capacity battery/housing.

● Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control.

The all-new Pro 5 2K Security Camera is now available to purchase in Australia at an RRP of A$329.