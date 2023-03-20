Batteries, especially big batteries, are set to be the next big thing, with several CE distributors targeting camping, outdoor and trade workplaces as the market to go after.

Others are looking to the home market and back-up batteries for solar as a growth market.

Earlier this month, Sydney-based distributor Laser Corporation entered the large battery market. Their range consists of two inaugural models: the PV500, with a 288Wh capacity, and the PV1500, with a 1228Wh capacity.

Also expanding into this market is Sydney-based Tempo, who is targeting the camping market, according to executives. Also exploring this market is Cygnet, who already have the Cygnet Explorer 200W Power Station that delivers up to 200W of continuous power (400W peak power) through its 2 AC ports, 2 DC ports, and 4 USB ports, enabling it to charge up to seven devices and appliances at the same time. The devices sell for sub $500.

According to analysts, the global portable power station market is projected to grow from $478.3 million in 2022 to $836 million by 2029.

This market is defined as a portable power station with a rechargeable battery used to charge small appliances such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks and TVs. When camping, fans, mini-refrigerators, tools and lights.

According to the Financial Review, Australian retailers offering home-based solar and battery bundles have seen a surge in demand as households seek to mitigate the impact of two years of double-digit energy price rises.

While batteries remain prohibitively expensive for many households, retailers offering solar and storage bundles said they have seen a spike in demand.

Several distributors ChannelNews have spoken to see batteries as a “logical growth market”. The big question is who will range the larger batteries, with camping and tool retailers seen as logical retailers of the larger batteries.

Also coming is a range of large batteries that have extensive solar charging, according to Jackery executives who already have solar-charged batteries. They are looking for a new distributor in Australia. Currently they are selling direct via Amazon.

Back in January 2023, the company took its first step into the Australian green energy market with the launch of the Solar Generator 1000 Pro and the Explorer 500 portable power station.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro includes a 1000 Explorer Pro portable power station and two SolarSaga solar panels.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is a lightweight portable power station.

At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company launched two portable solar generators: the 3000 Pro and the 1500 Pro that won four CES Innovation Awards.

Among the winning products was the Jackery LightTent-AIR, which won the Best of Innovation award.