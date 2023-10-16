Netflix are currently planning to open some entertainment-focused stores, allowing consumers to eat, shop, and enjoy activities based around their favourite movies and TV shows. Another activity that could be an option in a ‘Squid Games’ themed obstacle course.

Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, Josh Simon said these stores may be called Netflix House, and the first two are set to open in 2025 in the US. Other global locations are set to follow.

The locations of the first two haven’t been revealed yet, however it’s expected Hollywood could be one.

It’s been noted that the company have already trialed in-person experiences for particular shows, including a part-based event that was brought to multiple cities based on ‘Bridgerton.’

Critics are saying this move could be similar to the company moving into gaming in order to boost income, however it appears more like a promotion for content at the stage.

What can be expected is that Netflix House will be linked to movies and TV shows that are popular at the time, including branded clothing and merchandise, restaurant menus with dishes from some of the popular shows, and entertainment experiences.

Globally, the streaming service has around 238 million subscribers, and an ever growing list of original content.

Josh Simon continued, “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level.”