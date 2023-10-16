HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix To Open Its Own Stores

Netflix To Open Its Own Stores

By | 16 Oct 2023

Netflix are currently planning to open some entertainment-focused stores, allowing consumers to eat, shop, and enjoy activities based around their favourite movies and TV shows. Another activity that could be an option in a ‘Squid Games’ themed obstacle course.

Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, Josh Simon said these stores may be called Netflix House, and the first two are set to open in 2025 in the US. Other global locations are set to follow.

The locations of the first two haven’t been revealed yet, however it’s expected Hollywood could be one.

It’s been noted that the company have already trialed in-person experiences for particular shows, including a part-based event that was brought to multiple cities based on ‘Bridgerton.’

Critics are saying this move could be similar to the company moving into gaming in order to boost income, however it appears more like a promotion for content at the stage.

What can be expected is that Netflix House will be linked to movies and TV shows that are popular at the time, including branded clothing and merchandise, restaurant menus with dishes from some of the popular shows, and entertainment experiences.

Globally, the streaming service has around 238 million subscribers, and an ever growing list of original content.

Josh Simon continued, “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level.”



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Netflix To Raise Prices Again
EXCLUSIVE:Has LG Electronics Just Killed Off Free To Air TV’s Future?
Treadmill Sales Rise Amid Peloton Bike Demand Falling
More Content Than Ever Before Now Being Streamed
Netflix Falls As Binge & Kayo Surge
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Uber Prices To Rise
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
Microsoft Acquired Activision, Now What?
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
Australia Fines X $600,000
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
Western Digital & Japan’s Kioxia Tipped To Merge
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
Wesfarmers Judgement Questioned After Yes Vote Failure
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uber Prices To Rise
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Uber has revealed that ride-sharing prices will rise by 60% for passengers, and 85% for delivery fees under the Albanese...
Read More