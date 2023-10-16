Wesfarmers the retailer who heavily backed the Yes vote is today facing some thorny issues, after the nation voted an overwhelming no in the referendum.

The business that owns Bunnings, Officeworks, Kmart and Target tipped over $2M dollars into the YES campaign coffers, with CEO Rob Scott front and centre of the West Australian Companies push to support the Yes vote that saw 60% of Australians vote No.

Former Wesfarmers CEO Michael Chaney has rejected characterisations Wesfarmers’ support for a Voice to Parliament was a board-driven decision while defending the right of companies more broadly to weigh in on contentious social issues.

Now Chairman, Chaney claimed before the vote result was known that international investors watching the Indigenous voice referen­dum closely will question whether Australia is a “fair place” if it fails.

Mr Chaney, a prominent supporter of constitutional change, said opposing the referendum would betray Wesfarmers’ Indigenous employees, customers and suppliers, as well as the Australian people.

“While the country resolved not to amend our constitution, there’s never been more awareness of the significant challenges facing many Indigenous people, with Australians troubled by the lack of progress,” Mr Scott said today.

“On all sides of the debate, there was a consensus around the need for practical measures that will have impact and deliver benefits for Indigenous communities, particularly in health and wellbeing, education, housing and employment. We must seize this momentum.

“The referendum outcome may be difficult for many and our immediate focus will be on supporting our team members, particularly our almost 4,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander team members.”

Rob Scott told people prior to the vote that Australians must “seize this momentum” and vote Yes.