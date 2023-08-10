HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 10 Aug 2023

Netflix will soon allow games on TVs, and in preparation for the launch, the company has released an iPhone/iPad game controller app, with still no word relating to support for physical game controllers.

Now available on Apple’s app store, it’s a basic app with a directional pad on the left, and four buttons on the right.

“Coming soon to Netflix. Play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller. This Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device.”

Netflix already offers games including ‘Asphalt Extreme,’ ‘TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge,’ ‘Into the Dead 2,’ ‘Moonlighter,’ ‘Oxenfree,’ ‘Oxenfree II: Lost Signals,’ ‘Spiritfarer,’ ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game,’ ‘Valiant Hearts: Coming Home,’ and ‘Kentucky Route Zero.’

These are currently included with the normal subscription package.

It’s unclear whether or not all Netflix games will be available on TVs, and Netflix has yet to announced which TV devices will be supported, or how they will be supported.

A virtual game controller on a touch screen can work sometimes, albeit not very well. The main issue is users are looking at the phone/tablet rather than the TV.

Hence, why some are hoping Netflix will add support for physical game controllers including Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and third part BlueTooth controllers, preferably at launch.

Netflix’s gaming service could appear to challenge Apple Arcade on Apple TV and Nintendo Switch in the future.



