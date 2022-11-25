HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Plans First PC Game

Netflix Plans First PC Game

By | 25 Nov 2022

Netflix has posted over a dozen job listings for Netflix Games Studio’s Los Angeles office, including a game director for “a brand-new AAA PC game.”

An ‘AAA’ game refers to major games with huge budgets and staff. The game director is tasked to creating “world/characters/narrative that are worthy of a Netflix film/TV series” and should have experience with Unreal Engine (a popular engine for first person shooter games), as well as first-person and/or third-person shooter games.

Although Netflix has over 40 titles on smartphones and tablets, this marks the first game the company has developed for PC.

Netflix recently acquired three existing game studios: Boss Fight Entertainment, Night School Studio (Oxenfree) and Finland’s Next Games, and has opened a separate in-house studio in Helsinki, Finland.

 



