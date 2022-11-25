Amazon has announced it will be closing end-to-end encrypted messaging app Wickr Me, a popular tool for journalists and criminals alike.

Amazon said it a blog post it would be focusing on AWS Wickr and Wickr Enterprise products, rather than the consumer-facing version of the app.

“After careful consideration, we will be concentrating Wickr’s focus on securing our business and public sector customers’ data and communications with AWS Wickr and Wickr Enterprise, and have decided to discontinue our consumer product, Wickr Me,” the post reads.

“We understand the need for our customers to maintain secure communication for sensitive information, and we are working closely with customers to meet their needs with AWS Wickr.”

The app will stop accepting new users at the end of December, and will close completely one year after that.

Amazon bought Wickr in June 2021. The app was launched in 2012 and was one of the first messaging services to offer end-to-end encryption.