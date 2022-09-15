HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Offering Huge Discounts To Lure Aussie Advertising

Netflix Offering Huge Discounts To Lure Aussie Advertising

By | 15 Sep 2022

Netflix is offering 35-45 per cent discounts to major advertisers willing to commit to upfront spend for its ad-supported tier.

According to MI3, who have spoken to ad buyers, Netflix will be favouring 30 second spots on the platform, with cost-per-thousand views ranging from A$45-$50 for agency deals and A$80 for single campaigns. Microsoft has been tapped to handle the advertising for Netflix globally.

The company is hoping to shore up advertising for its launch in November, as it aims to beat Disney+ to the ad-supported streaming market in Australia.

Netflix will also be selective in which advertising it accepts, with no gambling, cryptocurrency, or advertisements aimed at children allowed on the platform.

Netflix is yet to release its consumer pricing for the ad-supported tier, but it is expected to be rouhgly half the cost of the ad-free service.


748792

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Seagate Partner With Marvel To Launch ‘Spider-Man’ HDDs
Audio Pro Launch ‘Soundbar Killing’ A48 Speakers
LG Rolls Out 10 Play App On Smart TVs
Netflix Ramps Up Gaming With Ubisoft Partnership
Sony Accuses Microsoft of Misleading Call Of Duty Exclusivity Claims
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Canva Take On Microsoft, Google With New Worksuite
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
World’s Leading Pizza Oven Brand Launches In OZ Market
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
Seagate Partner With Marvel To Launch ‘Spider-Man’ HDDs
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
Tesla, Musk Sued Over False Self-Driving Claims
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
Nike Unveils Shoe Repairing Robot Called B.I.L.L
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Canva Take On Microsoft, Google With New Worksuite
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian success story Canva is hoping to arrest its $14 billion valuation slide with a new suite of products that...
Read More