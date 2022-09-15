Netflix is offering 35-45 per cent discounts to major advertisers willing to commit to upfront spend for its ad-supported tier.

According to MI3, who have spoken to ad buyers, Netflix will be favouring 30 second spots on the platform, with cost-per-thousand views ranging from A$45-$50 for agency deals and A$80 for single campaigns. Microsoft has been tapped to handle the advertising for Netflix globally.

The company is hoping to shore up advertising for its launch in November, as it aims to beat Disney+ to the ad-supported streaming market in Australia.

Netflix will also be selective in which advertising it accepts, with no gambling, cryptocurrency, or advertisements aimed at children allowed on the platform.

Netflix is yet to release its consumer pricing for the ad-supported tier, but it is expected to be rouhgly half the cost of the ad-free service.