Netflix is the most popular streaming service across both sides of the ditch, with more than two thirds of Australians and half of New Zealanders using it.

Research from Roy Morgan has shown solid growth for streaming in both Australia and New Zealand over 2020, fuelled in part by COVID-19 lockdowns; 82.1 per cent of Australians and 68 per cent of New Zealanders over the age of 14 watch subscription TV in an average four weeks.

According to Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan, Netflix was a standout winner in the streaming and subscription TV wars, though other services also picked up plenty of users last year.

“Netflix remains the clear market leader in Australia and grew its viewership by 2.26 million (+19.0%) from a year ago to 14.17 million viewers. Over two-thirds of all Australians aged 14+ (67.2%) now watch Netflix in an average four weeks.

“Despite the fast growth for both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video [in NZ], the clear market leader is again Netflix which is viewed by over 2.1 million New Zealanders in an average four weeks – more than half of the population,” she said.

Foxtel services (including Binge, Kayo, and Foxtel Now) were in second place in Australia, followed by Stan, Amazon Prime, and Disney+; Sky was right behind Netflix in New Zealand, followed by Disney+, Amazon Prime, and other services like Apple TV+ and Vodafone TV.

“The strong growth for the leading services in the market shows Australians are increasingly viewing multiple services to find new and interesting content.

“For example, over 5.6 million Australians watch both Netflix and Foxtel services in an average four weeks, and nearly 4.7 million watch both Netflix and Stan,” said Levine.

The data came from Roy Morgan’s Single Source surveys, which spoke to around 50,000 Australians and 6000 New Zealanders.