HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Number One On Both Sides Of The Tasman

Netflix Number One On Both Sides Of The Tasman

By | 16 Feb 2021
,

Netflix is the most popular streaming service across both sides of the ditch, with more than two thirds of Australians and half of New Zealanders using it.

Research from Roy Morgan has shown solid growth for streaming in both Australia and New Zealand over 2020, fuelled in part by COVID-19 lockdowns; 82.1 per cent of Australians and 68 per cent of New Zealanders over the age of 14 watch subscription TV in an average four weeks.

According to Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan, Netflix was a standout winner in the streaming and subscription TV wars, though other services also picked up plenty of users last year.

“Netflix remains the clear market leader in Australia and grew its viewership by 2.26 million (+19.0%) from a year ago to 14.17 million viewers. Over two-thirds of all Australians aged 14+ (67.2%) now watch Netflix in an average four weeks.

“Despite the fast growth for both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video [in NZ], the clear market leader is again Netflix which is viewed by over 2.1 million New Zealanders in an average four weeks – more than half of the population,” she said.

Foxtel services (including Binge, Kayo, and Foxtel Now) were in second place in Australia, followed by Stan, Amazon Prime, and Disney+; Sky was right behind Netflix in New Zealand, followed by Disney+, Amazon Prime, and other services like Apple TV+ and Vodafone TV.

Number of Australians watching subscription television (SVOD/ Pay TV). Source: Roy Morgan

Number of New Zealanders watching subscription television (SVOD/ Pay TV). Source: Roy Morgan

“The strong growth for the leading services in the market shows Australians are increasingly viewing multiple services to find new and interesting content.

“For example, over 5.6 million Australians watch both Netflix and Foxtel services in an average four weeks, and nearly 4.7 million watch both Netflix and Stan,” said Levine.

The data came from Roy Morgan’s Single Source surveys, which spoke to around 50,000 Australians and 6000 New Zealanders.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Netflix Tests New Timer Feature On Android
EXCLUSIVE: Foxtel To Launch New iQ5 With SmartHouse Controls
Netflix Listens To Users & Promises ‘Shuffle Play’ In 2021 After Hitting 200m Subscribers
Netflix Hits 200m Users Worldwide
Buffering Suffering: Third Of Aussies Report Regular Streaming Issues
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG 2021 TV Range Revealed Mix Of OLED, QNED, MiniLED & Nano Cell, The Question Is How Do You Sell It
Latest News
/
February 16, 2021
/
breville logo
Breville Profits Up 29.2% to $64.2m, Dividends Slashed
Breville Latest News
/
February 16, 2021
/
Harvey Norman Now Stocking Entry-Level Oppo Smartphones
Harvey Norman Latest News Oppo
/
February 16, 2021
/
Apple Offers Free Repairs For Non-Charging Watches
Apple Latest News
/
February 16, 2021
/
Will Aussies Pay More For NBN Next Year?
Latest News NBN NBN Co
/
February 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG 2021 TV Range Revealed Mix Of OLED, QNED, MiniLED & Nano Cell, The Question Is How Do You Sell It
Latest News
/
February 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Later this month Samsung is set to release their 2021 TV range which many in the industry expected to be...
Read More