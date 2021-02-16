Later this month Samsung is set to release their 2021 TV range which many in the industry expected to be delayed due to supply issues, this launch sets them up for a battle with archival LG Electronics who earlier today revealed their 2021 TV range.

LG Electronics claims that their 2021 TVs will give consumers more choice than ever before, with an expanded line-up that will include OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs.

What’s not been explained is how LG and Samsung intend to position their different display technologies which are confusing even for professional followers of the TV market.

What we have been told is that LG intends to expand their OLED TV offering with sizes ranging a compact 43-inch model to a top end 83-inch model as well as a very large 88-inch model, what is not known is Australian pricing or what sizes retailers in Australia will stock.

LG’s 2021 OLED TVs will consist of the series Z1, G1, C1, B1, A1) with new models that incorporate self-lit panels that LG claims produce ultra-sharp, ultra-realistic picture quality and smooth, natural motion. LG is also delivering new slimmer and thinner frames wrapped around their new display technology.

All models in the G1 series feature the new OLED evo technology, that delivers better luminosity for higher brightness.

The C1 series will incorporate a 48-inch and an 83-inch model.

The South Korean Company is also set to introduce for the first time their QNED Mini LED TVs that will be available in an array of 8K (models QNED99, QNED95) and 4K (models QNED90, QNED85) there will also be optional 4K models that incorporate LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting.

LG QNED Mini LED TV deliver HDR image quality and a far more immersive viewing experience, due to the combined power of the new NanoCell Plus technology and quantum dot technology that delivers improved red and green while the blue wavelength is emitted from the LED claims LG engineers.

Of the entire LG 2021 TV line-up, the new NanoCell 8K and 4K TV offerings provide the greatest number of options for retailers who are still deciding which models to stock.

In the NanoCell range there is several models including the NANO99, NANO 95 and a 4K range consisting of the NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77, NANO75 models. All of these TV’s feature LG’s new 2021 NanoCell display technology and support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode.

Every model in the 2021 LG TV line-up supports the advanced HDMI 2.1 feature, enhanced audio return channel (eARC), which simplifies the process of connecting the TV to a sound system while also optimizing the audio.

Also supported is automatic low latency mode (ALLM), which delivers seamless gaming and virtually lag-free viewing. Select LG TV models support a variety of other HDMI 2.1 features as well.

Consumers will need to buy a 2021 generation HDMI cable especially if they are hooking up a new Sony PlayStation 5 or the new Microsoft Xboxes.

Most of this year’s LG TV’s will incorporate the Companies new intelligent processor, α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI.2.

The upgraded processor boosts upscaling performance to make content of any quality look sharp and detailed on the new TVs’ high-resolution screens.

The TV’s also come with a new webOS 6.0 user interface that is supposed to deliver faster access to apps as well as simpler content discovery with finely tuned personalized recommendations.

A redesigned Magic Remote is also being introduced that has dedicated hot keys for popular content providers.

Select TV series, models and sizes will begin rolling out to participating retailers in the second quarter in Australia subject to shipping and availability.