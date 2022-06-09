HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Looking To Buy Roku

Netflix Looking To Buy Roku

By | 9 Jun 2022

Roku employees have revealed that Netflix may lob a takeover offer for the company.

According to a Business Insider report, Netflix, an early investor in the company, may be in talks to acquire Roku outright.

This speculation follows the closure of the trading window for Roku employees.

“Employees are buzzing about the possibility of the possibility of an acquisitions – and their talk and hopes are pinned on Netflix,” Business Insider reports.

“Employees at Roku have been discussing the possibility of a Netflix acquisition in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.”


193056

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Peloton Replaces CFO In Latest Hail Mary Play
Netflix Set To Mirror Foxtel With Advertising & A Tilt At Formula One As Subscribers Desert Them
PlayStation Developing Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix Series
EXCLUSIVE: Dedicated OZ Production Line For Loewe OLED TV’s Revealed
Netflix Hopes To Repeat Squid Game Success As Subs Fall
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shaver Shop Profits Soaring
Latest News
/
June 9, 2022
/
Semiconductor Revenue Soaring Despite Supply Issues
Latest News
/
June 9, 2022
/
Regional Broadband Still Lags Behind: ACCC
Latest News
/
June 9, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE: LG To Launch New WebOS 2 With Gaming Control Dashboard
Latest News
/
June 9, 2022
/
New HDMI Cables Deliver Longer, Better Performance
Latest News
/
June 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shaver Shop Profits Soaring
Latest News
/
June 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shaver Shop profits have soared despite the overall industry crashing, Total sales for the second half to May 31 were...
Read More