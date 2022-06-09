Roku employees have revealed that Netflix may lob a takeover offer for the company.

According to a Business Insider report, Netflix, an early investor in the company, may be in talks to acquire Roku outright.

This speculation follows the closure of the trading window for Roku employees.

“Employees are buzzing about the possibility of the possibility of an acquisitions – and their talk and hopes are pinned on Netflix,” Business Insider reports.

“Employees at Roku have been discussing the possibility of a Netflix acquisition in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.”