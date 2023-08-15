Confirmation has come from Netflix, that it is expanding the video games library to more devices, such as PCs, Macs, and TVs.

In the works since the company introduced a controller app last week for iOS, games on mobile have been downloaded, and Netflix will now allow streaming the titles from cloud on other devices.

At the moment, it’s limited to beta testing in the UK and Canada, will a small number of members on select TVs getting first access. The company are planning to expand at Netflix.com and on “supported browsers” in the coming weeks.

The mobile controller will be required for TV games, while browser versions will rely on the keyboard and mouse/trackpad. An Android version of the controller app is still not available on the Google Play Store.

‘Oxenfree,’ and ‘Molehew’s Mining Adventure’ are the two games part of the beta testing, with current supported TVs being; Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.

Users can pair their mobile controller by scanning a QR code on the TV screen.

“By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world. While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games. We look forward to hearing feedback from our beta testers and sharing more as we continue on the road ahead.”