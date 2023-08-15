HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Patents Earphones That Double As Speakers

Apple Patents Earphones That Double As Speakers

By | 15 Aug 2023

Apple have a patented a pair of earphones that double as speakers, as they will allow everyone around the user to hear.

Detailing a “dual speaker system” that is expected to include a private and public mode. The private would work just like regular headphones, however the public mode is expected to channel the audio through an exhaust port over the user’s ear, playing music away from them.

The use case is listed as smart glasses, possibly in an effort to create a more immersive experience through the Apple Vision Pro VR headset.

The patent also claims users won’t need to worry about accidentally engaging public mode, as there will allegedly be machine learning which can determine what environment the user is in, and adjust audio accordingly.

A “context engine” is also indicated, supposedly to help decided how to play the audio depending on the location and the use case, taking into account the user’s past actions.

Open-backed headphones have open rather than enclosed ear cups, and so the audio can be heard by people around, however this is something that sounds entirely different.

As it’s just a patent, there’s no telling if or when Apple will implement the idea into products.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
iPhone 14/14 Pro Users Crying Battery Failure
Apple Cuts iTunes Movie Trailers App
MicroLED Apple Watch Delayed
Apple Planning Huge Overhaul for Watch X’s 10th Anniversary
Apple iPhone Launch Date Changes
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Will Apple Kill Off One Of Their MacBooks Soon?
Latest News
/
August 15, 2023
/
LG To Unveil New ‘Universal UP Kit’ At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
August 15, 2023
/
YouTube Begins Testing Anti-Adblocker Popup, Promotes Premium Subscriptions
Latest News
/
August 15, 2023
/
TikTok GST Scam Costs Aussie Tax Payers $2 Billion
Latest News
/
August 15, 2023
/
Netflix Subscribers Gain Access To 70 Mobile Games
Latest News
/
August 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Will Apple Kill Off One Of Their MacBooks Soon?
Latest News
/
August 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
According to the Apple product tipper and journalist Mark Gurman, let it slip that the M3 Ultra could be inserted...
Read More