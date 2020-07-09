The NBN Co will axe 800 staff by the end of 2020 in a significant restructure, as the $50 billion rollout project nears an end.

The government-backed organisation will see its head count drop to 5500 by year end, coupled with a number of executive management changes.

The restructure has been long-awaited amidst multiple delays, with staff informed that changes will take effect from August 3.

“As we have approached the final stages of the initial build, we have talked about changing the size and shape of the organisation and we are now preparing for the next phase of the company’s evolution,” said Chief Executive, Stephen Rue.

The changes will see the NBN Co consolidate its residential and business sales and marketing divisions under the helm of executive leader, Brad Whitcomb.

The NBN Co’s current Chief Customer Officer for business, Paul Tyler, will exit next month.

Mr Rue states the government-backed entity halted many of its restructuring initiatives over the last six months to meet the “data and operational demands” of COVID19.

The restructure follows the near completion of the initial network rollout last month, however, some commentators assert there’s many inferior connections yet to be fixed.

Some market commentators claim repositioning staff to rebuild slow and unreliable service areas could be of benefit especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic.