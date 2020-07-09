HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Intel Thunderbolt 4 Lifts Bar For USB-C Devices

Intel Thunderbolt 4 Lifts Bar For USB-C Devices

By | 9 Jul 2020
, ,

Intel’s Thunderbolt 4 connection standard is poised to significant raise the bar for USB-C devices, building upon the forthcoming USB4 specification.

Thunderbolt 4 will support speeds up to 40 Gbps, but notably gain higher video and data requirement support including for multi-port hubs.

Intel will reportedly add more stringent hardware requirements for Thunderbolt 4 laptops to make the user experience more pleasurable.

For example, under the new standard ‘ultra-slim and light’ laptops which require less than 100W of power to charge will need to offer Thunderbolt 4 USB-C charging on at least one port.

Thunderbolt 4 computers will have to support either one 8K display or two 4K displays, with PCIe data transfer speeds of up to 32 Gbps – double the requirements of Thunderbolt 3.

The first computers and tech accessories to incorporate Thunderbolt 4 ports are slated to unveil later this year, commencing with Intel’s forthcoming 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors.

The news comes as the USB Implementers Forum gears up to launch USB4 specifications, which seeks to bring many of the Thunderbolt 3 capabilities to an open standard.

The forthcoming Thunderbolt 4 seeks to deliver beyond USB4, likely accompanied by a higher end-user price.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , ,
You may also like
Intel Facing Major Problems After Being Dumped By Apple
Intel Heralds New Ultra-Thin & Dual-Screen Notebook Niche
Apple Tipped To Unveil Its Own Mac Processors At WWDC
Intel Invests In Chinese Chips
Under Pressure From AMD, Intel Reveals 10th Gen Intel Core vPro For Business
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Tipped To Axe Free Phone Chargers, Follows Apple
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/
Microsoft Teams Revamp Group Video Calls
Latest News Microsoft Video Streaming
/
July 9, 2020
/
TikTok Denies Australia Ban
Communication Content Industry
/
July 9, 2020
/
Qualcomm Herald Next-Gen Gaming Phones with ‘Plus’ Chip
Hardware Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 9, 2020
/
Under Armour Looking To Sell MyFitnessPal App
Health And Grooming Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Tipped To Axe Free Phone Chargers, Follows Apple
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung is tipped to follow in the steps of Apple, with new reports suggesting it will cease shipping free chargers...
Read More