HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Co Raises $2.1B In Europe

NBN Co Raises $2.1B In Europe

By | 21 Mar 2023

Australia’s national broadband network has raised A$2.1 billion by issuing Green Bonds in Europe – the first government body in the country to do so.

This comes after NBN Co issued $800 million of green bonds in the Australian market last April.

The issuing of green bonds is a way for the government funded enterprise to raise money by assuring investors that the funds will be used to finance environmentally friendly projects.

NBN Co said the funds raised in Europe will be used to fund green projects already stepped out in NBN Co’s framework, including bringing energy-efficient fibre into communities.

“We are delighted to see NBN’s sustainability credentials tested and validated on the world stage from the global investor base through our European Green Bond issuance,” Fiona Trigona, NBN Co’s executive general manager group treasurer, said.


558648

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Carriers Say NBN’s Pricing Strategy Will Backfire
Starlink Downloads Slow In OZ, Still Beating Broadband
TPG Rallies ACCC To Block Yearly NBN Price Rises
NBN Co Launching New Speed Tiers With 325Mbps Wireless
NBN Co Lifts Revenue, Reduces Losses
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Denon And Marantz Gain Dirac Live Update
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Energizer Set To Power Tempo Across Multiple Countries
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
Samsung Grow Bespoke Line With Side-By-Side Fridge
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
Microsoft Takes On Apple, Google With Mobile Games App Store
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Get Innovative Feature
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Denon And Marantz Gain Dirac Live Update
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Owners of Denon and Marantz receivers, as well as the Marantz AV 10 preamp/processor, are set to take their audio...
Read More