Australia’s national broadband network has raised A$2.1 billion by issuing Green Bonds in Europe – the first government body in the country to do so.

This comes after NBN Co issued $800 million of green bonds in the Australian market last April.

The issuing of green bonds is a way for the government funded enterprise to raise money by assuring investors that the funds will be used to finance environmentally friendly projects.

NBN Co said the funds raised in Europe will be used to fund green projects already stepped out in NBN Co’s framework, including bringing energy-efficient fibre into communities.

“We are delighted to see NBN’s sustainability credentials tested and validated on the world stage from the global investor base through our European Green Bond issuance,” Fiona Trigona, NBN Co’s executive general manager group treasurer, said.