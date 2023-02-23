HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Starlink Downloads Slow In OZ, Still Beating Broadband

Starlink Downloads Slow In OZ, Still Beating Broadband

23 Feb 2023

Starlink’s download speed in Australia was 24 per cent slower during the final quarter of 2022 then it was the prior year – but it’s still outpacing its fixed broadband competitors.

This is according to Ookla’s latest speedtests for SpaceX’s Starlink and Sky Logic services.

During Q4 2022, Starlink in Australia saw medium download speeds of 106.43 Mbps, outperforming all fixed broadband providers in the country.

Starlink falls behind fixed broadband providers for upload speeds though, with only 11.38 Mbps.

Multi-server latency was also higher over Starlink than fixed broadband, at 65.52 ms.

The below chart shows how it stacks up against other countries.

“Starlink dominated headlines in 2022 — and for good reason,” explained Josh Fomon at Ookla.

“They’ve gained over 1 million users worldwide, will be available in connected vehicles, planes, RVs, and ships, partnered with T-Mobile to bring Starlink to mobile devices, and launched their second-gen satellites at the end of 2022.

“But that could very seriously change in 2023 with multiple competitors deploying major offensives in the satellite market. We’ll say it again: there is a new space race for connectivity being waged, and we’re just at the tip of what’s to come.”



