NBN Co has expanded its fixed wireless network to connect an additional 24,000 regional and rural homes.

This expansion was earmarked in the 2022-23 Budget, which included a $750 million investment pledge to connect underserved areas of regional, rural and remote Australia.

“We are in the middle of the next evolution of the NBN fixed wireless network to extend its reach and capability and bring improved service deeper into rural and regional Australia,” said Gavin Williams, NBN chief development officer for regional and remote.

“The NBN fixed wireless network is the digital backbone for many regional Australians,” Williams continues.

“With more people living in regional areas, connectivity has never been more important and that is why we are not just responding to existing demand, but also planning for the future.

“We expect that by around the end of 2024, the upgrades we are making across the NBN fixed wireless network will enable around 750,000 homes and business to enjoy better broadband, which will allow more people to be online at the same to work, study, and stream with less buffering.”