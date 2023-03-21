Ecovacs has expanded past robotic vacuum cleaners with the launch of the Winbot W1 Pro window cleaning robot.

The WinBot employs dual direction auto-spray technology, systematic path planning, a powerful steady-climbing system, edge detection technology, and incredible suction power.

According to Ecovacs, “the desire from Australians to embrace time-saving home cleaning robotics has never been greater.”

The company’s own research from last year found that 53 per cent of Australians spent more time on household chores than they would like, while 81 per cent are now open to embracing robots in the home if they are effective, deliver convenience and save time.

“We are delighted to expand our product portfolio with the Winbot W1 Pro and believe its advanced window cleaning technology means that Australians can instead ‘sit back, relax and enjoy the view’ whilst we continue to deliver the future of home cleaning.” said Karen Powell, Regional Director of Ecovacs Robotics.

The Winbot is available now, RRP $799, at Bing Lee in store, and online from JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, and eBay.