Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Get Innovative Feature

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Get Innovative Feature

By | 21 Mar 2023

With the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 looming, more news is leaking. The latest suggests it could be the first foldable to have two discrete cover displays.

In February, word surfaced the cover display will be larger than the Z Flip 5’s, but new renders show dual cover screens of different size, which appear to serve different functions.

A smaller screen, in line with the Flip 5’s two cameras, flipped 90° to the Flip 4’s, seems to  be a notification centre. The renders from insider SuperRoader (below) show it shows time, battery life, and AR emojis. This frees up space on the larger screen.

The larger screen seems likely to be used to interact as usual without the need to fully flip it open. With need-to-know info already on the smaller screen, there will be ample space on the larger screen for going over other tasks, as well as extra widgets.

Another leak says the Flip 5’s cover screen will be 3.4″ and take up much of the “area” of the phone’s front, giving it a different feel to the Flip 4, with a step up in functionality.

All up, if the new leaked information pans out, this could well be the most significant move in the foldable market this year.



